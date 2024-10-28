Donald Trump‘s highly-anticipated rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden opened with a spew of racial jokes when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating pile of garbage,” among a number of other crude remarks.

The “jokes” angered many—including a number of Republicans, who immediately shared their dismay at the fact Trump included the comedian in his rally lineup.

Chairman of the Republican Party of Puerto Rico Ángel Cintrón called the comments “unfortunate, ignorant and entirely reprehensible” in a statement posted to social media.

“There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico” pic.twitter.com/IXbXqDijyU — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

“A poor attempt at comedy, which, just as it was firmly rejected by the audience at the event, deserves to be repudiated by all,” the statement said.

María Elvira Salazar, a Republican representative from Florida, posted: “This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values. Puerto Rico sent 48,000+ soldiers to Vietnam, with over 345 Purple Hearts awarded. This bravery deserves respect.”

Rick Scott, a senator from Florida, also posted about the joke that fell flat.

“This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true,” Scott said. “Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans!”

Another Floridian, Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez, wrote, “This is not a joke. It’s completely classless & in poor taste.”

He added Hinchcliffe “clearly isn’t funny & definitely doesn’t reflect my values or those of the Republican Party.”

Meghan McCain, daughter of John McCain, questioned if the rally could actually help Trump in the final days before Election Day.

“I actually think this rally could backfire. How is this winning over moderates and independents exactly? This is maga on steroids,” said McCain.

Even the Trump campaign pushed back on Hinchcliffe’s remarks Sunday night.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the campaign, said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Likewise, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign lambasted Hinchcliffe just hours after a stop at a Puerto Rican restaurant in Philadelphia where she announced a new agenda)" href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://x.com/KamalaHarris/status/1850586660662100394__;!!LsXw!W9vIkCiuW33RGljNNLnaMmLlSFe13U-df9sj_rCIN_G61SmbclOh7eorJaIAKJVCBCAbGP9OOvxmzQ0GU2bVL1nEscc$"> agenda aimed at upgrading critical infrastructure and the economy in the Caribbean island.

“A reminder: Pennsylvania is home to more than 1 million Latinos who are primarily of Puerto Rican backgrounds,” the campaign wrote.

A number of prominent Puerto Ricans also came out in support of Harris following Trump’s rally on Sunday, including rapper Bad Bunny and singer Ricky Martin.





