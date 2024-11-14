Even Ted Cruz Is Refusing to Commit to Matt Gaetz as AG

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘Bear Attack’ Exposed as Insurance Fraudster in Animal Costume
BEARLY BELIEVABLE
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.14.24 4:42PM EST 
Published 11.14.24 2:23PM EST 
The bear costume used by fraudsters.
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an insurance fraud scheme involving a bear costume. California Department of Insurance

Police arrested four people in Los Angeles after they staged phony animal attacks on a trio of luxury cars as part of a failed insurance fraud scheme that included donning a bear suit. The suspects told the California Department of Insurance that a bear had entered their 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost, worth nearly six figures, and destroyed its interior while it was parked near Lake Arrowhead, near San Bernardino National Forest, according to a press release. In the claim they filed, the fraudsters even included a video with surveillance camera footage that they said showed the bear wreaking havoc. But the insurance department wasn’t fooled. “Upon further scrutiny of the video, the investigation determined the bear was actually a person in a bear costume,” it said in a press release. The department said it showed the footage to biologists at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to confirm that it showed a human, and not a bear. Detectives reportedly also uncovered two additional false claims the fraudsters filed with different insurance companies, also alleging a bear attack—but on two other valuable vehicles: a 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG and a 2022 Mercedes E350. In total, the four suspects—Ruben Tamrazian, Ararat Chirkinian, Vahe Muradkhanyan, and Alfiya Zuckerman—defrauded the insurance companies of $141,839.

Read it at The Guardian

2
Trump Blacklists Billionaire From New Administration
NOT INVITED
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.14.24 3:43PM EST 
Published 11.14.24 3:42PM EST 
JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon gestures as he speaks during the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on Wall Street firms, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2023.
Dimon never endorsed Trump but was speculated as a potential pick for Secretary of the Treasury ahead of the election. Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

As Donald Trump begins filling seats in his administration, the president-elect announced that Jamie Dimon would not be joining his future Cabinet. “I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration,” Trump wrote in a social media post Thursday. Despite Dimon never endorsing Trump and claiming the chances of him joining a Trump administration were “almost nil,” the JPMorgan Chase CEO was speculated as a potential pick for Secretary of the Treasury prior to the election. The president-elect’s announcement, however, confirmed a report from Reuters last week in which a source said Dimon would remain at the bank, which he has run for nearly two decades. With the billionaire banker out of the running, sources claim that billionaire banker Howard Lutnick and investor Scott Bessent are the current top contenders for the Cabinet role.

Read it at Reuters

Shop with Scouted

Whether You’re Looking for Low or High-Dose Cannabis Treats, Kind Oasis Has You Covered
ON HIGH ALERT
Scouted Staff
Published 11.08.24 5:55PM EST 
Kind Oasis
Kind Oasis.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking for sleep support, stress relief, a little physical relief, or just a little something to take the edge off, Kind Oasis’ premium, hemp-derived cannabis edibles are the perfect treat. to relax and unwind without the smoke and carcinogens you inhale with a joint, whether it be a Delta, CBD, or THC-forward product. The family-owned cannabis company offers a wide range of handcrafted cannabis products made in small batches that undergo strict quality control and third-party testing, so you can rest assured you’re getting top-quality and extra-pure products with every order. Kind Oasis offers something for everyone looking to enjoy the potentially mood-enhancing benefits of cannabis, whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned smoker looking to ditch the flames.

Kind Oasis
Shop At

Not sure where to start? Some of the brand’s bestsellers include its Delta-8 and Delta-9 gummies, which some users say offer very similar benefits to conventional and higher-dose THC edibles while being chemically distinct from traditional THC products subject to federal and state criminal bans and Delta-based products are often available for order and delivery online in almost all jurisdictions, even those without state-legalized marijuana. Kind Oasis offers a slew of different treats, from THC-infused seltzers (and flavored syrups that can be added to green baked goods and spiked coffee drinks!) to full-spectrum CBD gummies for those who prefer a mild effect (or live in regions in which THC is not legal). Whatever your cannabis needs are, Kind Oasis has you covered with a product that will give you the right feeling, no matter what you prefer: an active candy or sweet or a flavorful and relaxing beverage.

3

Even Ted Cruz Is Refusing to Commit to Matt Gaetz as AG

'SURPRISING'
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.14.24 3:57PM EST 
Ted Cruz.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won re-election over Colin Allred. Leah Millis/Reuters

Sen. Ted Cruz refused to commit to confirming Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general, instead saying he’ll be assessed on his “merits.” Speaking on NewsMax Thursday, Cruz avoided giving a definitive response when questioned directly by the anchor. “I will say that was a pick that was, I think, very surprising to the entirety of the Senate,” Cruz said. “And so we’ll assess the nominee on the merits. But there is a process that will unfold that examines a particular nominee’s background, their experience and their suitability for a role.” Cruz also spoke about the need to “root out partisan bias” at the Department of Justice, which is headed by the attorney general. “I think it’s critical to have someone there who will follow the law, who has integrity, who is a constitutionalist, and who has the courage to root out the incredible partisanship and weaponization that has infested this DOJ,” Cruz said. Gaetz was previously investigated by the DOJ for sex crimes.

Read it at Mediaite

4
Nikki Haley Says She Turned Down a Trump ‘Truce’ Request From His Golfing Buddy
NO THANKS!
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.14.24 1:45PM EST 
Published 11.14.24 1:34PM EST 
Nikki Haley.
Nikki Haley said she shot down a “truce” request from Donald Trump brought by his longtime friend. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Nikki Haley revealed that she shot down a request for a “truce” between her and Donald Trump made by a longtime friend of the president-elect. The former South Carolina governor was once Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, but their relationship soured after she battled Trump in the Republican primary this year. Trump said in a Saturday Truth Social post that he would “not be inviting” Haley to join his administration. She said on the Wednesday edition of her SiriusXM show, though, that she had “no interest” in a cabinet position and that Trump already knew that. Haley recounted that she was visited at her South Carolina home by Steve Witkoff, a Trump golfing partner and fellow real estate investor, who was seeking to mend the pair’s relationship. Witkoff “basically wanted a truce between me and Donald Trump,” Haley said. “I told him at the time there was no truce needed, that Trump had my support,” Haley recalled. Witkoff continued to ask her what Trump could do for her, even as she insisted, “There’s nothing I want.” Trump announced yesterday that Witkoff would serve as his special envoy to the Middle East.

Read it at The New York Post

Partner update

Get Ready for Winter With These Down Jackets—40% Off Today
FEATHER WEATHER
AD BY Bloomingdale's
Updated 11.14.24 12:12PM EST 
Published 11.14.24 12:00AM EST 
Woman wearing a winter jacket walking down a snowy street with cars on both sides of her.
Andre Benz, Unsplash

Bloomingdale’s is kicking off the holiday shopping season with its 14 Days of Really Big Deals. Every single day—for two weeks—there will be a new daily deal. However, these deals only last for 24 hours. If you miss them, they are gone forever. Day one of Bloomingdale’s sale starts off with something everyone needs for those colder winter days: down jackets. The jackets on sale are from Moose Knuckles, a Canadian company that has been protecting people from the cold since 2009.

The Moose Knuckles Rockcliff 5 down jacket is meticulously crafted to keep you toasty warm and accentuate your silhouette. It’s water-resistant and -repellent, wind-resistant, and hooded. This particular jacket has 800 fill power. The higher the fill power number, the better the jacket traps heat, making it warmer with less bulk.

Moose Knuckles Rockcliff 5
$298 off the original price
Buy At Bloomingdale's$447

Free Shipping

This jacket may look slim, but it packs serious warmth. Filled with 90% down and 10% duck feathers (which provide superior insulation) it keeps you cozy even in below-freezing temperatures, down to 14°F.

Laki Slim Fit Down Jacket
$278 off the original price
Buy At Bloomingdale's$417

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
Lindsey Vonn Makes Shock Announcement About Olympic Future
GOING FOR GOLD
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.14.24 3:21PM EST 
Lindsey Vonn of the USA poses with the Women's World Cup Downhill Crystal Globe trophy after the Women's Downhill Race on March 16, 2016 in St Moritz, Switzerland.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is hitting the slopes again. Five years ago, Vonn retired from competitive skiing because of pain in her right knee. Now, seven months after knee replacement surgery, she’s re-joining the United States ski team with hopes to compete in the World Cup circuit this winter and possibly the 2026 Olympics. Vonn called her return to professional skiing “amazing and definitely not planned,” in an interview with the New York Times Thursday. “I’m not chasing anything; I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone,” she said. “With what I’ve done in my career, I’m thankful I can be in this position. I don’t have any pressure. It’s just me and the mountain like it was in the beginning.” Vonn has 82 World Cup victories and has appeared at four Olympic Games, winning three medals.

Read it at New York Times

6
George Soros of the Right? That’ll Be Me, Says Elon Musk
PUPPET MASTER
Philippe Naughton
Updated 11.14.24 6:39AM EST 
Published 11.14.24 5:15AM EST 
Elon Musk joined Donald Trump on a trip to Washington, D.C.
Elon Musk joined Donald Trump on a trip to Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Elon Musk proudly acknowledged one more new title as he joined Donald Trump to wallow in the MAGA joy at Mar-a-Lago: “the George Soros of the right.” Freshly named to head up a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” Musk joined the president-elect on a trip to the White House Wednesday. Returning to Trump’s Florida resort, they made a surprise appearance at the A1Policy conference, where Musk quickly put his hand up after one of the speakers asked: “Where is the George Soros of the right?” Soros, the Hungarian-American billionaire, has thrown his fortune behind numerous progressive causes, becoming a bête noire for the right. Musk himself tweeted in 2023 that Soros wanted “nothing less than the destruction of Western civilization.” According to the Daily Mail, Trump himself took the stage to joke about his “first buddy.” “‘Elon won’t go home,” he said. “I can’t get rid of him. Until I don’t like him.” The pair then joined opera singer Chris Macchio for a rendition of “God Bless America,” although, as the Mail reported, there was one “glaring problem”: the South African-born Musk didn’t seem to know the words.

Read it at The Daily Mail

7
More Than 100 E. Coli Infections Now Linked to McDonald’s Outbreak
NO ONIONS, PLEASE
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.14.24 10:17AM EST 
A McDonald’s sign.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Officials have confirmed that more than 100 people were infected by a severe E. Coli outbreak linked to slivered onions on McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, Forbes reported. The infections sent 34 people to the hospital and left four with a potentially life-threatening kidney condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome. One person has died. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed 104 infections but believe the actual number is likely much higher, as many people recover without ever being tested, according to an agency update. “There does not appear to be a continued food safety concern related to this outbreak,” the CDC said. More than 900 McDonald’s restaurants in 14 states were forced to stop serving Quarter Pounders last month after the CDC issued a food safety alert about an E. Coli outbreak connected to the fast-food giant’s burgers. After testing ruled out the beef patties as the exact source, yellow onions from a specific supplier in California were identified as the most likely culprit. McDonald’s resumed selling Quarter Pounders with no onions while it searched for a new supplier, and last week, slivered onions were back on the menu. The company’s CEO has called the outbreak “deeply concerning” and said McDonald’s is “committed to making this right.”

Read it at Forbes

8
WATCH: NBA Star Narrowly Avoids Courtside Collision With Anne Hathaway
KNICK OF TIME
Sean Craig
Published 11.14.24 9:11AM EST 
A screenshot shows New York Knicks player OG Anunoby barreling towards actress Anne Hathaway, seated in the front row of Madison Square Garden, after he attempted a steal.
National Basketball Association/X

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby, who led the NBA in steals last year, is known for his hustle defense. On Wednesday, that on-court tenacity nearly landed him in the lap of The Hustle star Anne Hathaway. The actress was seated courtside at Madison Square Garden with her son as the hometown Knicks faced off against the Chicago Bulls. With just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Anunoby cut into a passing lane and thrust his arm forward, successfully disrupting Bulls player Josh Giddy from completing a corner assist to teammate Zach LaVine. His forward motion carried him to the scorer’s table, which Hathaway was seated directly behind, and using his arms and right leg, he stopped himself from bowling over and crashing into the actress and her youngest son, Jack. Anunoby was not, however, able to avoid hitting their popcorn, sending pieces flying into the laps of the front row. The Knicks lost by one point, 124-234—if only he’d made that steal, they would have had one more possession that could have swung the game.

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Julia Guerra 

Scouted Contributor

Updated 11.13.24 10:49AM EST 
Published 11.12.24 3:26PM EST 
Wayfair Black Friday Sale 2023 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Wayfair.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Wayfair’s Black Friday sale started early this year, offering shoppers a “sneak peek” of the main event slated for the end of the month. Right now, you already score up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, pet items and more. If you’re doing some home reno for the upcoming holiday season or on the hunt for a home interior holiday gift, there’s no time like the present to begin browsing early this year.

With Halloween behind us and Thanksgiving just around the corner, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous drops, you can swap your ghosts for garland, wicked witches for sparkling snowmen, and bat decals for festive wreaths, all for a fraction of their full price.

Wayfair Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale
Shop At Wayfair

For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree, don’t sleep on this sale: you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $22.99!

Beyond seasonal decor, Wayfair is cutting the cost of everything from bedding to bathroom vanities, major appliances, mirrors and decor, and even outdoor accessories like saunas and hot tubs. And with savings of up to 70 percent, you might decide it’s worth splurging on installation after all.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

9
Fox’s Jesse Watters Boasts He Will Ask ‘Special Favors’ of Trump Admin
‘PROBABLY INAPPROPRIATE’
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.14.24 3:11AM EST 
Published 11.13.24 11:23PM EST 
Jesse Watters.
Jesse Watters. Fox News

Right-wing Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to President-elect Donald Trump’s latest round of administration announcements on his show, Jesse Watters Primetime, on Wednesday night. Listing off their names—including Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, Matt Gaetz as attorney general, and Fox host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary—Watters expressed his support. “Pete’s a decorated army combat vet... he hasn’t been corrupted by decades in Washington, he wasn’t made by the machine,” Watters said in response to criticism by numerous identities including MSNBC’s Joy Reid and The View’s Whoopi Goldberg. “Trump’s picking stars he can trust to watch his back and enact his agenda, and they’re rolling them out fast and fun,” Watters said. “The country senses it’s on the precipice of massive change, and we’re excited, and I’m not just saying that because I know the entire Cabinet and that I’ll be asking for special favors,” Watters added. “Probably inappropriate but doesn’t hurt to ask,” he continued with a smile.

10
Melania Trump Doesn’t Mind Having Elon Musk Around Mar-a-Lago
NEW FRIENDS
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.14.24 3:20AM EST 
Published 11.13.24 9:17PM EST 
Elon Musk and Melania Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden.
Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Melania Trump doesn’t mind Elon Musk—at least, that’s what a source told Page Six Wednesday. “Melania likes Elon,” they told the outlet, after Musk’s increasingly frequent presence around Donald Trump has drawn questions. The source noted Melania has even “been around more.” Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were recently given roles in a fake government “department” that’s apparently designed to ensure efficiency in government, even though it’s run by two people. As for Melania’s set-up, it doesn’t look like she will be living in the White House during her second stint as first lady, CNN reported Wednesday. She is expected to spend a “significant amount of time” at Trump Tower in Manhattan, partly because Barron Trump is enrolled at New York University. Donald Trump, apparently, doesn’t mind Melania’s less public role recently, according to the outlet. There “is no internal backlash among the president-elect’s team,” a source told them. Melania Trump didn’t attend her husband’s White House meeting Wednesday with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Read it at Page Six

