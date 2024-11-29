Clothing

Everlane’s Black Friday Weekend Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Splurge on Sustainable Staples

You’re going to want to bookmark Everlane’s Black Friday sale to your browser for the Turkey Five weekend.

Julia Guerra
Everlane Black Friday 2021
A sustainable style lover always puts their money where their heart is—investing in quality pieces that are made ethically and with the earth and its inhabitants at top of mind. If this sounds like you or someone on your gift list, you’re going to want to bookmark Everlane’s Black Friday sale to your browser for the “Turkey Five” weekend.

So, what’s on our wishlist? Well, everything. Everlane’s offerings include women’s and menswear staples, and the brand has a reputation for being one of the more inclusive retailers on the market. That being said, some fan-favorites worth calling out include the Women’s Track Joggers (available in sizes up to XXXL) and the Men’s Organic Cotton Crew | Uniform.

If you’re looking to cross a few names off your nice list, the Women’s ReNew Teddy Bomber would make the perfect cozy gift this holiday season, as would the men’s French Terry Sweatpant | Uniform (for the guy who wants to feel comfortable, but still look professional).

Everlane’s Black Friday sale will come to an end at 9 p.m. EST on Cyber Monday, and will be accepting returns through Jan. 15, a sweet deal for anyone holiday shopping over the weekend.

Everlane The High Way Jean
Down from $98
Everlane$68

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Everlane Itialian Leather Handbag
Down from $275
Everlane$192.5

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Everlane Men's Peformance Chino Pants
Down from $78
Everlane$54.6

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Everlane Men's Bomber Jacket
Down from $98
Everlane$68.6

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Everlane Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Down from $195
Everlane$136.5

Free Returns | Free Shipping

