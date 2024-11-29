Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

A sustainable style lover always puts their money where their heart is—investing in quality pieces that are made ethically and with the earth and its inhabitants at top of mind. If this sounds like you or someone on your gift list, you’re going to want to bookmark Everlane’s Black Friday sale to your browser for the “Turkey Five” weekend.

So, what’s on our wishlist? Well, everything. Everlane’s offerings include women’s and menswear staples, and the brand has a reputation for being one of the more inclusive retailers on the market. That being said, some fan-favorites worth calling out include the Women’s Track Joggers (available in sizes up to XXXL) and the Men’s Organic Cotton Crew | Uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re looking to cross a few names off your nice list, the Women’s ReNew Teddy Bomber would make the perfect cozy gift this holiday season, as would the men’s French Terry Sweatpant | Uniform (for the guy who wants to feel comfortable, but still look professional).

Everlane’s Black Friday sale will come to an end at 9 p.m. EST on Cyber Monday, and will be accepting returns through Jan. 15, a sweet deal for anyone holiday shopping over the weekend.

Everlane The High Way Jean Down from $98 Everlane $ 68 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Everlane Itialian Leather Handbag Down from $275 Everlane $ 192.5 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Everlane Men's Peformance Chino Pants Down from $78 Everlane $ 54.6 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Everlane Men's Bomber Jacket Down from $98 Everlane $ 68.6 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Everlane Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Down from $195 Everlane $ 136.5 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >