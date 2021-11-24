Everlane's Black Friday Weekend Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Splurge on Sustainable Staples

A sustainable style lover puts their money where their heart is, investing in quality pieces that are made ethically, with the earth and its inhabitants at top of mind. If this sounds like you or someone on your gift list, you’re going to want to bookmark Everlane’s Black Friday sale to your browser for the "Turkey Five" weekend.

This year, Everlane’s Black Friday Sales event not only offers its conscious shoppers a generous discount of 30 percent off orders but also marks the beginning of a new initiative from the brand. Starting Wednesday, November 24th, in tandem with its Black Friday deals, for every order received, Everlane will donate $15 to the Rodale Institute, a nonprofit organization concentrating on organic farming research.

So what’s on our wishlist? Well, everything. Everlane’s offerings include women and menswear staples, and the brand has a reputation for being one of the more inclusive retailers on the market. That being said, some fan-favorites worth calling out include the Women’s Track Joggers (available in sizes up to XXXL) and the Men’s Organic Cotton Crew | Uniform. If you’re looking to cross a few names off your nice list, the Women’s ReNew Teddy Bomber would make the perfect cozy gift this holiday season, as would the men’s French Terry Sweatpant | Uniform (for the guy who wants to feel comfortable, but still look professional).

Everlane’s Black Friday sale will come to an end at 9 pm EST on Cyber Monday, November 29th, and will be excepting returns through January 15, a sweet deal for anyone holiday shopping over the weekend. As for its Rodale Institute initiative, the brand will continue making donations until it reaches its goal of transitioning 13,333 acres of land to organic farming.

Everlane The High Way Jean Down from $98 Buy at Everlane $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Everlane Itialian Leather Handbag Down from $275 Buy at Everlane $ 192.5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Everlane Men's Peformance Chino Pants Down from $78 Buy at Everlane $ 54.6 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Everlane Men's Bomber Jacket Down from $98 Buy at Everlane $ 68.6 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Everlane Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Down from $195 Buy at Everlane $ 136.5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

