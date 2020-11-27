What to Shop from Everlane’s First-Ever Black Friday Sale

BLACK FRIDAY 2020

Grab up to 40% off select items from Everlane, including best-sellers.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Everlane

It’s no secret that we love Everlane around here. From their denim to their bras to their linen shirts, they have everything we love to wear. Right now, they’re taking up to 40% off select best-selling items, some of which we’ve tried and loved. The Cheeky Denim is on sale, as well as their cashmere. Here are a few items that we recommend picking up while they’re on sale.

The Modern Utility Chelsea Boot

Down from $178

Buy at Everlane$107

The Cheeky Bootcut Jean

Down from $78

Buy at Everlane$47

The Easy Merino Crew

Down from $74

Buy at Everlane$52

The Modern Fit Performance Chino

Down from $72

Buy at Everlane$50

The Slim Fit Performance Air Oxford Long-Sleeve Shirt

Down from $62

Buy at Everlane$43

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.