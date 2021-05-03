These Everlane Shorts Are Easing Me Back Into Denim
SHORT CUT
Scouting Report: These denim shorts have an elastic waistband, making them perfect for transitioning back to wearing normal shorts/pants.
Unlike classic zip-and-button denim shorts, the Everlane Easy Short features a high waist fit, a super stretchy elastic waistband, and an actual relaxed fit around the leg. As someone with thick thighs, most denim shorts just squeeze my legs, ride up, and get looser around my waist throughout the day. I often find myself uncomfortable while wearing shorts, constantly having to pull them up around the waist and down around the thighs to keep my bottom half looking PG. The Easy Shorts banished these problems for me: the looser fit around the thighs, longer hem, and thick waistband that stays in place creates a trendy “mom short” effect, all while keeping wedgies at bay. They also have side pockets that are deep and loose enough to fit my phone — a rarity in women’s shorts. I like to cuff the bottom once for a shorter flirtier look, but they’re just as stylish unfolded, too.
The Easy Jean Short
But the real star of the show here is the thick elastic waistband, which I could rave about indefinitely. It offers the kind of support around my tummy that a good pair of high waisted leggings should, but it doesn’t slip down, doesn’t squeeze my stomach when sitting, and gives some really flattering definition around my waist for that hourglass figure.
