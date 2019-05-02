Everlane’s New Denim Will Make You Want to Wear Jeans in the Summer

When it comes to dressing for the summer, your mind probably doesn’t automatically go to wearing denim jeans. But the newest launch from Everlane may change that.

The Everlane women’s Summer Jeans are made from 100% cotton (which means no stretch) but because they’re so lightweight (they only weigh 10oz!), you’ll notice a difference on warmer days. The loosely knit denim fabric has less yarn per inch, which makes them soft and breathable, something you usually only get by wearing denim out.

The $68 Summer Jean has a relaxed fit that’s ankle-length and mid-rise, goes up to a size 33, and comes in three different washes: Vintage Light Blue, Mid Blue, and Bone. They’re basically made to wear when you’re way too hot to think about putting effort into an outfit, and yet they’ll still look good. Pop on one of their new Air Camis (made of super-light, drapey cotton) and you’ll be set for the summer.

