Everyone Hated ‘Dexter’ Finale

Everyone watching the Emmys or Breaking Bad on Sunday night, there was another show on: the once-heralded Showtime drama Dexter limped to its final episode—and managed to disappoint everyone. “The Dexter team outdid itself,” wrote Joshua Alston at the AV Club. “They never stopped striving to create the most offensively stupid show on television.” BuzzFeed called the last episode “unbelievably awful” and ran a brief recap of the episode, but writing, “Seriously. This is THE END OF THE SERIES” at the final frame. The eighth season of the show had been heavily criticized prior to the finale, and the show’s producers tried to defend it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying the ending had been in the works for years and this ending “seemed the most justified.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10