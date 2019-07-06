Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Negroni

Along with the Vespa scooter and the Ferrari, the Negroni is one of Italy’s greatest modern inventions. The three-ingredients aperitif (the basic recipe is equal parts Campari, gin and sweet vermouth) has recently become a best-seller in America. But where did it come from? And why is it suddenly on just about every bar menu in the United States?

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum, discuss the history of the Negroni and how it evolved over the last century.

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

