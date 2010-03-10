Evidence Mounting Against Ensign

The evidence against Senator John Ensign (R-NV) is building. A set of previously undisclosed emails shows that Ensign tried to steer lobbying work to Douglas Hampton, the husband of a woman Ensign had an affair with—an apology of sorts. Ensign is being investigated by the FBI and the Senate Ethics Committee. In the messages—the first signs of an electronic trail in this case—Ensign suggests that a Las Vegas development firm hire Hampton, after the firm had approached him for help on several energy projects in 2008. Ensign denies all allegations of wrongdoing. “Senator Ensign has stated clearly he has not violated any law or Senate ethics rule,” said the senator’s spokesperson. “If Doug Hampton violated federal law or rules, Senator Ensign did not advise him to do so, did not suggest that he do so, and did not cooperate with his doing so.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10