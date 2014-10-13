Evo Morales Wins Third Term in Bolivia

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Fox News
Bolivian President Evo Morales comfortably won an unprecedented third term, with voters apparently rewarding him for delivering economic and political stability in what had long been one of South America's most ungovernable nations. Morales received 60 percent of the vote compared with 25 percent for cement magnate Samuel Doris Medina, according to a quick count of voting stations. Official results are expected Monday, but Doria conceded defeat. In a victory speech, Morales dedicated his win to Fidel Castro and the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, calling it "a triumph of the anti-colonialists and anti-imperialists."