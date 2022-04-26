Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony
COME WHAT MAY
Ring the bells—Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are officially married. The actors got hitched in a small backyard ceremony attended by family and close friends over the weekend, a source told People on Monday. “It was lovely and joyful,” the source said. “The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple.” The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star, 37, and her Trainspotting beau, 51, met on the set of the FX series Fargo in 2016. Both actors, who were married to other people at the time, had split from their respective partners by the next year. They have one son, Laurie, whom they welcomed last June. McGregor also shares four daughters with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, with whom he finalized his divorce in 2020 after more than two decades of marriage. Page Six last week reported news of Winstead and McGregor’s impending nuptials, with a source saying, “They are more in love than ever—and having their first child together last year just strengthened their bond.”