Ex-ABC News Producer Formally Indicted on Child Porn Charges

Ex-ABC News producer James Gordon Meek was indicted late last month on three counts related to child porn, according to a Justice Department filing. The charges came nearly two months after Meek was arrested on the charges and nearly a year after the FBI raided his home for alleged evidence of child porn. The DOJ also sought to seize a laptop, an external hard drive, and multiple iPhones it claims contained the child porn. Meek is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on April 14, according to a docket calendar.