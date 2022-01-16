Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Hit Wife Sara Evans With Car
‘MISSED’
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Baker allegedly attempted to hit his wife, singer Sara Evans, with a car, according to jail records. Baker was jailed in Nashville around 4 a.m. Saturday morning after being arrested on a felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on bail later Saturday evening, after completing the 12 hour “cooling off” period required of domestic charges. According to the arrest affidavit, Barker tried to run over two people leaving a party late Saturday night. Barker reportedly reversed his car “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed” and drove away. The affidavit also notes that Barker is separated from the victim and said there was probable cause to believe Barker intentionally attempted to strike Evans with a vehicle.