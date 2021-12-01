Ex-Argentine Prez Charged With Spying on Families of 2017 Sunken Submarine
ACCOUNTABILITY
Argentina’s former President Mauricio Macri was charged with illegally spying on the families of those whose submarine sank in 2017, the Associated Press reported. Marci allegedly ordered surveillance of 44 relatives of the ship’s crew, which could lead to a prison sentence of three to 10 years. While Macri was not arrested, a Argentine judge placed a $1 million hold on his assets and prevented him from leaving the country. The move comes four years after the episode, which had the sailors on their way back to their base at Mar del Plata before they eventually were shipwrecked. The wreckage was found about a year later, though the incident still left a stain on Macri’s presidency. The judge also charged the former head and No. 2 of the country’s Federal Intelligence Agency for their role in the spying. Macri has not commented on the charges.