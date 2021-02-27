Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Deletes Her Insta After ‘Hateful’ Racism Furore
BACH NATION’S UGLY SIDE
Rachel Lindsay, the first Black lead of The Bachelorette, deleted her Instagram this week after users began “spamming her with all kinds of rude and hateful things” following the franchise’s latest racism controversy, her podcast co-host Van Lathan said in a video Friday. Lindsay was harassed for an interview she did on Extra with Bachelor host Chris Harrison in which he defended a contestant’s racist actions, including her choice to attend a plantation-themed party in 2018. Harrison has since issued an apology for the trainwreck interview and temporarily stepped aside from the show.
“Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can’t read the room in these 2021 times,” Lathan, co-host of the “Higher Learning” podcast said in the video. “It’s not her job to make excuses or provide cover for somebody who doesn't understand what the f— triggers people in today’s world. It’s not. You’re going after the wrong person.”
Lindsay, a former attorney in Texas, was the first Black lead in the franchise’s history. She said she plans to end her relationship with The Bachelor as soon as her current contract ends.