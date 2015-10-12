Ex-Benghazi Investigator: Trey Gowdy Broke Laws

CHEAT SHEET
    Lawyers for former Benghazi Committee investigator Todd Podliska claimed Monday that Chairman Trey Gowdy violated government confidentiality rules and federal laws. “Both Representative Gowdy and the committee have clearly violated terms of the confidentiality agreement and the Congressional Accountability Act,” said Peter Romer-Friedman, one of Podliska's attorneys. He alleges the committee released confidential information about Podliska's mediation in the employment argument. Gowdy denies that the committee removed him over his discontent with the focus on Hillary Clinton.

