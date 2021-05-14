Former Parkland Sheriff Gets New Job Reviewing Parking Tickets
NEW JOB
Scott Israel, the former Broward Sheriff who was fired for his handling of the 2018 Parkland shooting, has found a new job as a traffic infraction enforcement officer, according to local media reports. Israel now works for the Davie Police Department, where he will review footage of the city’s five red light cameras and aid judges in court if anyone disputes a traffic ticket. Israel was chosen out of three applicants after the position was posted at the beginning of May. He will make $65,000 a year, officials say. More than 6,500 tickets were issued through the department’s red light camera program in the last fiscal year, according to data from the Florida Division of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Israel was fired in 2019, a year after 17 people were killed in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.