Ex-Bushie Running for Senate

Ed Gillespie, the former Republican National Committee chairman and adviser to George W. Bush will launch his Virginia Senate campaign Thursday to challenge Democrat Senator Mark Warner. No public event or fanfare is expected, as Gillespie will mark the occasion by unveiling a new website. In the past few elections, Gillespie has made news due to working with Karl Rove to create American Crossroads, the Super PAC which spent over $100 million in ads in 2012.