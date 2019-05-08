Ex-Chicago Sergeant Facing Felony Charges in Fight at Gay Club Is Free to Return to Florida Home

A former Chicago police sergeant was granted bail and permitted to return to his Florida home even though he faces charges in an attack at a gay club last year, Fox News reports. Eric Elkins, 45, faces aggravated battery charges for allegedly beating up two men who were hospitalized. While Cook County Circuit Judge John F. Lyke Jr. said on Tuesday that the incident “shocks the conscience,” he set bond at $250,000 with electronic monitoring. Elkins was off-duty and out with friends at the bar when the alleged incident took place. Another man, Giovanni Rodriguez, 34, of Chicago, faces similar felony charges in the attack.