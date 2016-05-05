Ex-CIA Chief Thinks Pakistan Poisoned Him

CHEAT SHEET
The former top CIA operative in Pakistan, who presided over the May 2011 raid on Osama bin Laden, believes he was poisoned by Pakistan's intelligence service, reveals a new Washington Post report. Station chief Mark Kelton was removed from Islamabad two months after the famed raid on bin Laden's compound, citing health concerns and strained relations, but in reality he was suffering from excruciating abdominal pain. Agency officials think it's entirely plausible he was poisoned by ISI, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency. Even if unfounded, the poison accusation belies how poor the relationship between D.C. and Pakistan had become around the time Navy SEALs killed bin Laden at his Abbottabad compound.