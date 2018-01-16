Ex-CIA Officer Arrested for Stealing Classified Info

CHEAT SHEET
A former CIA officer was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday night for allegedly stealing classified information. Court documents show that Zhen Cheng Li, a 53-year-old American citizen, is accused of having stolen classified information in 2012 “relating to the national defense” in handwritten form. According to a Department of Justice press release, the classified information included “true names and phone numbers of assets and covert CIA employees, operational notes from asset meetings, operational meeting locations and locations of covert facilities.” He could face up to 10 years behind bars.