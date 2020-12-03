Nonprofit for Injured Vets Roiled by Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Ex-CIA Founder
A former CIA official who started a nonprofit to help injured veterans is under fire after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. Jon Monett, 82, apologized to two women after they claimed he “forcibly stuck his tongue down her throat,” according to emails reviewed by the Times. Monett’s alma mater, California Polytechnic State University, has since severed ties with the nonprofit, Quality of Life Plus. The nonprofit helps engineering students build prosthetic limbs for injured veterans, according to the Times. Neil Tardiff, Monett’s lawyer, told the newspaper that his client is “a hero to America” and that his actions “did not rise to the level of any sexual assault.” In the emails, Monett indicated that university President Jeffrey Armstrong was aware of the allegations. University officials did not make Armstrong available for comment, according to the Times.