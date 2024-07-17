Ex-Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro is reportedly on his way to speak at the Republican National Convention hours after being released from prison.

On Wednesday morning, Navarro was released from a low-security prison in Miami after serving a four-month sentence for two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to provide details on the January 6th attack to a House Select Committee.

Navarro, who is en route to Milwaukee from Miami, will hit the stage Wednesday night, according to The Hill.

Navarro is the first former Trump adviser to be sentenced to prison on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack, but he isn’t the only member of Trump’s inner circle that has been indicted for election-related crimes who is present at the convention. Trump confidant Roger Stone, who was convicted of obstructing a congressional probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign is also in attendance, as is former Trump legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, who has pleaded not guilty for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Navarro’s planned convention appearance comes after the release of his new book earlier this week, The New MAGA Deal, which outlines Navarro’s plans for a second Trump presidential term. Former Trump adviser, Steve Bannon, who began his four-month prison term earlier this month for contempt of Congress charges, wrote the book’s introduction.