Ex-Trump Flack Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Next Arkansas Guv

NEXT ACT
Former White House press secretary and Arkansas political scion Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been elected the state’s governor, according to the Associated Press, becoming the first woman to become the state’s chief executive and only the second former press secretary in history to win elected office. Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, served for two years as the chief spokesperson for President Donald Trump, a position that made her deeply polarizing nationally but wildly popular among the Republican base. Sanders was encouraged to run for the governor’s mansion by Trump and faced little serious opposition from Democratic candidate Chris Jones and the Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington.