Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Can’t Be Found to Be Served: Court Docs
MIA
Former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has gone missing, and while she’s busy tweeting, she apparently hasn’t been able to be successfully served legal documents in real life. The courts need to serve Ellis a deposition subpoena surrounding Fulton County Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and their lawsuit against Trump ally Rudy Giuliani. The two allege Giuliani was responsible for entangling them within a web of election-related conspiracy theories that led to “threats and harassment.” Court documents filed Tuesday and flagged by Politico reporter Kyle Cheney reveal that despite multiple attempts to contact Ellis, “to date, Plaintiff’s efforts have been rebuked.” Lawyers for the election workers wrote: “Plaintiffs have incurred significant time and expense, including hiring a private investigator in an attempt to locate Ms. Ellis’ new Florida address, and still have been unable to locate and serve Ms. Ellis. Defendant plans to rely on Ms. Ellis in his defense at trial, and Plaintiffs would be severely prejudiced if they were unable to depose Ms. Ellis.” Ellis didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment via text message on Tuesday evening. Last month, The Daily Beast reported Ellis was on the outs of Trumpworld following her non-stop praise of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.