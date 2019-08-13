CHEAT SHEET
DISGUSTING
Ex-Foreign Service Officer Gets 40 Years for Abusing Girls Overseas to Make Child Porn
A former State Department foreign service officer was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in federal prison for sexually abusing children and producing child pornography while working abroad for the U.S. government. According to the Associated Press, 52-year-old Steven Hadley Hassan pleaded guilty to sexually abusing one girl in government housing in the Philippines and South Africa—where he was stationed for his work. Prosecutors also said Hassan abused two minor sisters in the Philippines between 2010 and 2015. While abusing the sisters, Hassan took photos of the abuse and then transported those photos back to the United States, prosecutors say. Between 2014 and 2018, he is said to have distributed the child porn through a file-sharing network and provided tips to others on how to “meet and abuse minors in the Philippines” in chats. He has been detained since his arrest last year.