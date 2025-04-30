Ex-Fox News Host Pushes Trump to Sue Fox Over ‘Fake Polls’

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling still has it out for his former employer, asking White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt whether Donald Trump could sue the network over the polls he hates.

Bolling, an original co-host of The Five before the network fired him in 2017 over sexual misconduct accusations, used his turn during Leavitt’s “new media” briefing to attack Fox News for its poll, which he accused of being “wildly biased against President Trump.” He then asked whether Trump would take Fox News to court over the poll’s methodology, which found the president had a 55 percent disapproval rating.

Trump has frequently expressed his frustration with Fox News’ polling, complaining on Truth Social last week that Rupert Murdoch hadn’t fired the pollster. “This ‘pollster’ has gotten me, and MAGA, wrong for years,” he wrote. White House adviser Stephen Miller also complained about the poll on Fox’s airwaves on Tuesday.

Anchor John Roberts defended the network’s polling after the exchange: “Here at Fox News we stand by our polling, as we always have.”

Leavitt relished in Bolling’s “great question,” claiming the Fox News poll was one of many “fake polls” that undercounted Trump’s support while propping up Democrats.

“It’s always been the case for media polls, they consistently underestimate President Trump’s support amongst the public,” she said. “That’s why we don’t really blink when we see them to be honest with you.”

“It’s a clear-cut case of fake polling,” she added.

Bolling, who now hosts a YouTube show, took it a step further, arguing the poll amounted to “misinformation” and compared it to Trump’s attacks on CBS News and The New York Times on Wednesday over his pending $20 billion lawsuit against the broadcast network.

“If I may, also misinformation though, right? he said. ”And maybe as detrimental to the presidency as what CBS has done or The New York Times is doing."

Leavitt agreed and said the president had spoken “quite strongly” about his anger with the polls.

“And I know he’s made some phone calls to express his displeasure with it as well,” she said.