Ex-Fox News Quack Doctor’s License Suspended After Sexual Exploitation Accusations

The Massachusetts Board of Registration has indefinitely suspended the medical license of a former Fox News contributor accused of inappropriate sexual activity with his patients, Salem Patch reports. In a Wednesday ruling, the state medical licensing board deemed Keith Ablow an “immediate and serious threat to the public health, safety and welfare.” The board also found that Ablow “engaged in sexual activity and boundary violations” with a number of his patients, brandished a firearm to intimidate an employee, and fraudulently got his license renewed. The suspension comes after four lawsuits against Ablow claimed he abused his position while treating women with depression and sexually exploited them. One woman accused Ablow of hitting her during sex, while another claimed she got a tattoo of Ablow's initials in order to show his “ownership” of her.