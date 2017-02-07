Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Ordered to Stand Trial

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was ordered to stand trial for alleged campaign-finance violations. Sarkozy and his party are accused of falsifying bank accounts in an effort to conceal around 18 million euros in spending during the 2012 elections, in defiance of France’s campaign spending limits. Sarkozy, whose recent bid for a political comeback failed after he ran in France’s conservative presidential primary, is said to be challenging the judge’s order. He has denied any knowledge of wrongdoing.