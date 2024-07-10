Ex-Friend Sues Kevin Hart Over Poorly Worded Sex Tape Apology
APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED
Kevin Hart’s sex tape saga is still dragging on—this time in the form of a lawsuit filed Wednesday by his former friend, Jonathan “J.T.” Jackson. The suit alleges that Hart breached his $12 million contract with Jackson by issuing a half-baked public apology to his Instagram followers instead of sticking to a “meticulously negotiated” scripted apology. The original contract required Hart to publicly exonerate his old ally for now-dismissed charges that alleged Jackson had tried to extort Hart. An anonymous Instagram user demanded $5 million from Hart back in 2017 to keep a video of him performing intimate acts on model Montia Sabbag—while he was married to his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish—from the public. Hart accused Jackson of being involved in the extortion attempt, but the two later made peace as part of an agreement that would require Hart to read from a pre-approved apology letter. Jackson claims the fallout from the case has cost him his reputation as an actor and professional bowler, and that the sorry-not-sorry apology, which Hart revisited in his Netflix docuseries Don’t F**K This Up, continues to cause him harm.