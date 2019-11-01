CHEAT SHEET

    Georgia Cop Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Shooting Naked, Unarmed Veteran

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    A former Georgia cop has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing an unarmed, mentally ill veteran in a 2015 shooting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson gave 57-year-old ex-DeKalb County Police Officer Robert “Chip” Olsen's sentence at an emotional three-hour Friday hearing. According to CBS News, Olsen responded to a call of a naked man behaving oddly outside of an Atlanta-area apartment in March 2015. Olsen, who is white, then shot and killed 26-year-old Air Force vet Anthony Hill, who was black, shortly after arriving. Hill had reportedly been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, and had stopped taking his medication before the shooting.

