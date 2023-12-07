CHEAT SHEET
    Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars Staffer Stole $22 Million Over Four Years: Charges

    MAKE IT RAIN

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    The Jacksonville Jaguars logo

    Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports

    An ex-Jacksonville Jaguars employee was charged this week for their role in a scheme to steal $22 million from the franchise over the past four years. Amit Patel is accused of exploiting the team’s virtual credit card program and using the ill-gotten gains to purchase all manner of luxury items, including two cars, a condo and a watch worth nearly $100,000, according to The Athletic. He also gambled on sports with the cash. “We can confirm that in February 2023, the team terminated the employment of the individual named in the filing,” the Jaguars told the outlet in a statement. “As was made clear in the charges, this individual was a former manager of financial planning and analysis who took advantage of his trusted position to covertly and intentionally commit significant fraudulent financial activity at the team’s expense for personal benefit. This individual had no access to confidential football strategy, personnel or other football information.” He was officially charged with one count each of wire fraud and illegal monetary transaction.

