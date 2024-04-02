Ex-JP Morgan Worker Awarded $35 Million After Glass Door Shattered on Top of Her

A former JP Morgan analyst was awarded $35 million on Tuesday as part of a lawsuit against a landlord in New York City who owned the building where a glass door collapsed on her, causing a traumatic brain injury, the New York Post reported. The massive payout comes nearly a decade after the incident, which was captured by security cameras. That clip shows Meghan Brown, now 36, walking out of a building in Manhattan when glass shattered on top of her. She is seen stumbling forward after the impact, and is later helped up by a man. The brain injury thwarted her career in investment banking, she argued to a New York jury in a three-week trial, and made her lose out on millions in pay. She said the injury also declined her quality of life, including her romantic relationships and ability to speak Spanish. Lawyers for the building claimed Brown was lying about her injuries and that there was a “perfect storm of events” that led to the glass shattering, none of which was the building owner’s fault. A jury sided with Brown after three days of deliberations, saying the owner of the building at 271 Madison Avenue—near Bryant Park—needed to pay up.