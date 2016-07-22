Ex-KKK Leader David Duke: I’m Running for Senate

David Duke, the former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, has announced he will run for U.S. Senate in Louisiana. “I believe in equal rights for all and respect for all Americans,” the ex-Grand Wizard said in a Friday morning video announcement. “What makes me different is that I also demand respect for the rights and the heritage of European Americans.” Duke says thousands of special-interest groups stand up for the rights of African Americans and Mexican Americans—but none stand up for white people. “The fact is that European Americans need at least one man in the United States Senate, one man in the United States Congress, who will defend their rights and heritage.” The Daily Beast first reported 10 days ago that Duke planned to run for U.S. Congress.
