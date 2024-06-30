Ex-Late Night Host Uses Last Day of Pride Month to Come Out

Entertainmentvertical orientation badge

Amber Ruffin said her decision to come out would “come as a shock to exactly zero people.”

Amber Ruffin

What better day for a joyous coming-out ’gram than the last day of Pride?

The comedian, writer, and former late-night host Amber Ruffin admitted it would “come as a shock to exactly zero people” as she came out on Instagram on Sunday.

The author, with sister Lacey Lamar, of books including The World Record Book of Racist Stories, Ruffin added: “I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!”

Ruffin hosted The Amber Ruffin Show on Peacock from 2020 to 2022, and is a regular contributor to Late Night with Seth Meyers, as well as a podcaster. According to Distractify, she was married for 13 years to the Dutch painter Jan Schiltmeijer, but their divorce was finalized last December.

