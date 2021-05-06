Ex-Marine Accused of Randomly Killing Army Vet on Busy Downtown Street
‘MIND-BOGGLING’
A former Marine was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a 34-year-old army veteran in a busy area of downtown Orlando. Joseph Torres was walking with a pal when Shaun Engram Jr., who was in the Marines for three years, stopped Torres and told him he couldn’t pass through the area, Click Orlando reports. Police say Engram then opened fired on Torres randomly. The pair didn’t know each other exchanged just a few words. “This whole thing popped off in a matter of seconds,” said Orlando Police detective Teresa Sprague. Torres, who served in Afghanistan, was killed on his daughter’s fourth birthday. He had bought a gift but didn’t get a chance to give it to her, Sprague said. “You want to say, ‘Well, something must have happened.’ It didn’t,” she said. “[A]ll this was, which is mind-boggling to me, [was] this father of three lost his life but survived Afghanistan.