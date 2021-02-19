CHEAT SHEET
Ex-MLB Player Johnny Damon Caught Driving With 0.3 Blood Alcohol Level: Cops
Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon, 47, was arrested early Friday morning in Orange County, Florida for driving under the influence after cops spotted his car swerving. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Damon’s blood-alcohol level was a staggering 0.3 during one of the two breathalyzer tests he took, well above the legal limit of 0.08. Michelle Mangan-Damon, Damon’s wife, was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after allegedly attacking the officers during the encounter.
Damon played for the New York Yankees, the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox and many other teams between 1995 and 2012.