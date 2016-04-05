Ex-New Zealand PM to Run For Top UN Job

CHEAT SHEET
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark announced Tuesday her plans to join the race to become UN secretary-general. Clark, who is the head of UN’s Development Program, said she was honored to be nominated by New Zealand and believed she has the experience to succeed Ban Ki-moon, who retires in December. Three other women are also running to become the UN’s first female secretary-general while four men are also vying for the job. New Zealand Prime Minister John Key recommended Clark as the country’s candidate at a press conference Monday.