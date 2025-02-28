Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Ex-NFL Star Says Viral MAGA Protest Cost Him His High School Coaching Job
GIVEN THE BOOT
Chris Kluwe was arrested earlier this month at a Huntington Beach city council meeting after he called MAGA a ‘Nazi movement.’
Janna Brancolini
Updated
Feb. 28 2025
4:43AM EST
/
Published
Feb. 28 2025
4:36AM EST
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Janna Brancolini
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
U.S. News
New Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Death Deepen Mystery
Josh Fiallo
Trumpland
Trump Aide Reportedly Threatens to Redraw U.S.-Canada Border
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Bill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
Erkki Forster
Politics
MAGA Melts Down Over ‘Complete Disappointment’ Epstein Docs Release
Josh Fiallo
Politics
Musk Makes Big Mistake While Trying to Smear CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen
William Vaillancourt