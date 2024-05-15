Ex-Nickelodeon Star Alleges Dan Schneider ‘Preyed’ on Her
QUIET ON SET
A cast member on All That, the hit children’s sketch comedy show on Nickelodeon, has accused embattled TV show creator Dan Schneider of showing her pornography, initiating phone sex, and groping her. Lori Beth Denberg told Business Insider in a report published Tuesday that she was 19 when she first entered a “weird, abusive relationship” with Schneider, 10 years her senior. It was around her birthday that Schneider allegedly showed her pornography on his computer during a meeting, she said, adding, “I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me.” Denberg also said Schneider would discuss sexual topics with her over the phone, once initiating phone sex. Once, when she was 20 or 21, he allegedly fondled and put his mouth on her breasts. Schneider told Business Insider that Denberg’s claims were “wildly exaggerated and, in most cases, false.” Referencing previous statements made in the wake of the bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Schneider continued, “As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader,” Schneider said. “If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do.”