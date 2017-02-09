Ex-NSA Contractor Indicted for Stealing Secrets

CHEAT SHEET
Harold Thomas Martin III, the former National Security Agency contractor who stands accused of stealing government secrets, has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Martin, a U.S. Navy reservist who worked for Booz Allen Hamilton, is accused of stealing the information over a period of decades—from 1993 until last year. The Justice Department described it as “breathtaking in its longevity and scale.” If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 200 years behind bars.