Ex-NY State Senator Dean Skelos Has Coronavirus, Will Be Released From Prison
Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos will be released from prison to home confinement after contracting the coronavirus, according to court papers filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The 72-year-old Republican from Long Island was convicted of corruption following a re-trial in 2018, and sentenced to more than four years in prison. Despite not showing symptoms, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been in quarantine since April 8, according the court filing. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons will allow him to leave once they’ve confirmed his home confinement address. Prosecutors didn’t oppose his release, saying the Department of Justice had introduced policy instructing the Bureau of Prisons to release low-risk inmates due to the coronavirus pandemic.