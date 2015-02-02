CHEAT SHEET
    Ex-PA Treasurer Charged With Extortion

    CRACKDOWN

    Mark Makela/Reuters

    Former Pennsylvania Treasurer Rob McCord was charged Monday with two counts of attempted extortion, according to documents filed in federal court. The documents allege McCord attempted to strong-arm potential donors for contributions to his failed gubernatorial campaign last year, including targeting a Philadelphia law firm and a western Pennsylvania-based property-management company. The Democrat resigned from office Friday and said he would be pleading guilty to charges that he leveraged his power for campaign donations. McCord faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of as much as $250,000 for each count, according to federal prosecutors. McCord signed a plea agreement and a guilty plea is set for Feb. 17, said McCord’s lawyer Robert Welsh.

