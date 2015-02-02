Ex-PA Treasurer Charged With Extortion

Former Pennsylvania Treasurer Rob McCord was charged Monday with two counts of attempted extortion, according to documents filed in federal court. The documents allege McCord attempted to strong-arm potential donors for contributions to his failed gubernatorial campaign last year, including targeting a Philadelphia law firm and a western Pennsylvania-based property-management company. The Democrat resigned from office Friday and said he would be pleading guilty to charges that he leveraged his power for campaign donations. McCord faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of as much as $250,000 for each count, according to federal prosecutors. McCord signed a plea agreement and a guilty plea is set for Feb. 17, said McCord’s lawyer Robert Welsh.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED