Ex Philly Cop Admits to Driving Stepdaughter to Prom in Confiscated Porsche
A former Philadelphia police officer has admitted to using a confiscated Porsche to drive his stepdaughter to her prom last April, prosecutors said Friday. James Coolen, Jr., 46, pleaded guilty to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for taking the 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV that was seized by the Philadelphia Police Department in a narcotics investigation and using it to drive his stepdaughter. The former cop was sentenced to a year of probation.
“James Coolen betrayed the public trust and his fellow Philadelphia Police officers when he improperly and illegally used a 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV, that was impounded as evidence in a case that he was assigned to, as transportation for his stepdaughter’s prom,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.
Investigators said that on April 25, 2019, Coolen drove into the secure parking lot with his personal pickup truck and parked near the Porsche. He then got into the car, which was seized two weeks prior, and drove it away. Two days later, the Porsche was brought back to the secure parking lot—though prosecutors can not identify the driver—and drove away in Coolen’s vehicle. Coolen resigned from the Philadelphia Police Department before surrendering to authorities on Oct. 3.