Ex-Players Sue NHL for Concussions

Just in time for the playoffs, the National Hockey League is getting hit by a second lawsuit related to concussions. This one is being brought by nine former players: Dan LaCouture, Dan Keczmer, Jack Carlson, Richard Brennan, Brad Maxwell, Mike Peluso, Tom Younghans, Allan Rourke, and Scott Bailey. The lawsuit alleges that the league purposely did not tell players of the effects of head injuries and that it promoted a culture of violence to keep fans interested.