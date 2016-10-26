Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh: If Hillary Wins, ‘I’m Grabbing My Musket’

If Donald Trump loses the election next month, “I’m grabbing my musket,” former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh warned Wednesday afternoon on Twitter. “On November 8th, I'm voting for Trump,” he declared. “On November 9th, if Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket. You in?” Asked for clarification by CNN’s Jake Tapper, the former tea-party lawmaker replied: “It means protesting. Participating in acts of civil disobedience. Doing what it takes to get our country back.” Walsh served one term as a U.S. congressman from Illinois, making his mark in D.C. as a firebrand right-winger with a knack for controversy. He was ousted by Democratic challenger Tammy Duckworth, who has held the seat ever since. Following his congressional career, Walsh has been a talk-radio host who was once briefly suspended for using the n-word during his program.
