Ex-San Diego Mayor Charged

This keeps getting weirder. Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, who resigned earlier this year after 17 women came forward with graphic allegations of sexual harassment, is now being charged with felony false imprisonment and two counts of misdemeanor battery. The details on what the charges stem from are still sketchy, with the three women are identified as Jane Doe, and the false imprisonment charge only states that it was “by violence, fraud, menace and deceit.” The former 10-term congressman was San Diego’s first Democratic mayor in 20 years.