Ex-Secretary of State Eagleburger Dies

Former Secretary of State Lawrence Eagleburger died Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a short illness. Eagleburger rose through the ranks of the foreign service, working as Henry Kissinger's assistant in the Nixon administration, ambassador to Yugoslavia in the Carter administration, and undersecretary of State in the Reagan administration. President George H.W. Bush sent Eagleburger to Israel during the Gulf War to discourage Israel from retaliating against Saddam Hussein's missiles, which would have fractured the alliance of Arab nations. Bush called Eagleburger "one of the most capable and respected diplomats our foreign service ever produced,” and former Secretary of State James Baker, another of Eagleburger's former bosses, called him a “legend in the U.S. Foreign Service.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10