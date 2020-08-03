Another Ex-Staffer Claims Ellen DeGeneres Knew of Abuses
PILING UP
Another former staffer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show has come forward to allege the host tolerated abusive behavior in her production company. Hedda Muskat, who was hired in 2003 and fired in 2004, told The Wrap that the top producer once screamed at a staffer in front of a room of people until he was red in the face. “I was waiting for Ellen to say something like, ‘Whoa, Ed, don’t talk like that.’ But do you know what she did? She giggled,” Muskat recalled. “She crossed her legs up on the chair and she said, ‘Well, I guess every production needs their dog.’” In the wake of multiple horror stories, DeGeneres has issued an apology and said she is taking steps to correct the toxic atmosphere. But two celebrities, Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson, have since come out and suggested DeGeneres was part of the problem.